Laysla De Oliveira Joins Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Plus Espionage Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laysla De Oliveira will star alongside Zoe Saldaña in the upcoming Paramount Plus series “Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The series is set to go into production in June.

De Oliveira currently stars in the Netflix series “Locke & Key,” with the third season of that series set to debut later in 2022. She has also previously starred in films such as “In the Tall Grass,” “Guest of Honour,” “Needle in a Timestack,” and “Code 8.”

She is repped by Gersh, Wright Entertainment Inc., The Character Agency, Viewpoint, and Myman Greenspan.

Sheridan created “Lioness” and serves as an executive producer. Tom Brady serves as showrunner and executive producer. Saldaña executive produces in addition to starring. Sheridan’s frequent collaborators David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin will also executive produce, with Nicole Kidman set to executive produce via Blossom Films. Geyer Kosinski and Jill Wagner also executive produce. “Lioness” is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Lioness” is one of several show’s on Sheridan’s slate under his expansive overall deal with Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS). In addition to the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” he also currently has the Jeremy Renner-led drama “Mayor of Kingstown” at Paramount Plus. He most recently launched the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” with the sequel series “1932” on the way. He also has “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone and “Land Man” starring Billy Bob Thornton in the works among other projects.