‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed in New York in Early Morning Ambush

A crew member for “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in New York while on location for filming of the show’s third season, Variety has confirmed.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and studio Universal Television said in a joint statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

According to multiple media reports, the unnamed crew member was sitting in his car at approximately 5:15am ET in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn when an unknown person approached the car, opened the door, and opened fire. Filming was to take place in the neighborhood Tuesday, and the crew member was there early as part of set security to reserve parking and guard equipment trucks. It is unclear at the time of this publishing if the killer knew the victim or what the possible motive could be.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” is one of three “Law & Order” shows currently airing on NBC, with all three shows frequently filming outdoors around the New York area. In addition to “Organized Crime,” there is also “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order,” which was brought back to the air for a 21st season. “Organized Crime” saw former “SVU” star Christopher Meloni return to the franchise after exiting “SVU” ahead of the show’s 13th season.