Anthony Anderson Not Returning for ‘Law & Order’ Season 22

Anthony Anderson will not be returning for Season 22 of “Law & Order,” Variety has confirmed.

Anderson signed a one-year deal when NBC relaunched the series for its 21st season this year, and has decided not to continue as Detective Kevin Bernard in the procedural drama’s next season. Original series star Sam Waterston also only signed a one-year deal, but it is not yet clear if he has chosen to continue or depart the famed franchise.

“Law & Order” and spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” were both recently renewed for new seasons on May 10. The Dick Wolf show originally premiere on NBC in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons until it was canceled in 2010. However, NBC announced the series’ revival in September 2021, with Season 21 premiering in February. Continuing its original bifurcated format, “Law & Order’ pledges to tell the story of “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the news of Anderson’s departure.

More to come…