‘Law & Order’ Premieres With Historic Three-Way Crossover Event (TV News Roundup)

For the first time in the history of Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” franchise, all three dramas are uniting for a special premiere event on Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

The historic “Law & Order” crossover, which will kick off NBC’s 2022-23 TV season, intertwines the storylines of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Following the murder of a mysterious young girl, Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) team up to track down her killer. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and district attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) also join forces to help solve the homicide case.

The three-hour crossover episode is written by Rick Eid and Gwen Sigan. Jean de Segonzac directs the first two hours, while Alex Hall helms the final hour.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the ‘Law & Order’ brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on ‘Organized Crime,’ then migrates to ‘SVU’ and finally the trial on ‘Law & Order,’” Wolf said in a statement. “Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of ‘Law & Order’ Thursday.”

The “Law & Order” franchise is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment. The crossover will be available on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 23.

Apple TV Plus revealed the trailer for Season 3 of the musical comedy series “Central Park,” set to premiere Sept. 9 on the streamer. The 13-episode third season, which features over 40 new original songs, will follow Bitsy’s ongoing efforts to purchase the park as well as Paige and her first book deal. The voice cast includes Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, who will star in Season 3 as Paige’s little sister, Abby. Guest stars include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows and David Alan Grier, among others. “Central Park” is written and executive produced by co-creators Gad, Smith and Loren Bouchard. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and executive producers. The animated series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation.

Sphere Animation has partnered with BYUtv to produce the animated sitcom “Saving Me.” The 20-episode series, which will be split into two 10-episode seasons, will stream its first season on the BYUtv app and website beginning Oct. 1. “Saving Me” follows an old tech billionaire from the future who leads a miserable life. In order to prevent his bleak future, the billionaire travels back in time and teams up with his 11-year-old self to become a better person. Ivan Sherry, Adam Sanders, Jonathan Tan, Amariah Faulkner, Ana Sani, Dan Chameroy, Cory Doran and Jamie Watson voice characters on the series. The first two episodes will air on the network on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the release of the first episode on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET during its regular timeslot.

A “Friends”-inspired Central Perk Coffeehouse is opening its first location in 2023, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment with CenPer Holdings, LLC, announced Wednesday. Fans will be able to gather at Central Perk Coffeehouse in a similar fashion to Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross from the hit sitcom. While the opening date has not been confirmed, a line of artisanal quality coffee blends will be available beginning Aug. 24. on the Central Perk website. Named Central Perk Coffee, the blends feature “Friends”-themed labels such as “How You Doin’?,” “Pivot Blend” and “We Were on a Coffee Break.”

Revo Video officially launched Wednesday with its live and video-on-demand shopping experience platform on the ReachTV Network. Revo Video offers brands, creators and consumers an interactive e-commerce platform, from video-enabled personal shopping to shoppable videos online. The partnership between Revo Video and ReachTV Network provides brands a first-to-market opportunity where they can deliver millions of shoppable experiences and reach over 40 million consumers per month.