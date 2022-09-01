‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showrunner Shakeup: Sean Jablonski Replaces Bryan Goluboff for Season 3

There’s another change coming in the Dick Wolf universe. Sean Jablonski is stepping in as the new showrunner on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” for the upcoming third season, Variety has learned.

Jablonski becomes the fifth showrunner on the series, replacing Bryan Goluboff, who was announced as the Season 3 showrunner in May. Barry O’Brien had been named interim showrunner in February following the exit of Ilene Chaiken. Prior to Chaiken, Matt Olmstead was showrunner.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment, revolves around the character of Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni, who starred on “SVU” for 12 seasons, and then returned to the “Law & Order” universe in 2021. Because of Stabler’s longstanding relationship with “SVU’s” Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) — something fans have obsessed over for years now — those two shows have frequently intersected since “Organized Crime” premiered.

But later this month, “Law & Order,” “SVU” and “Organized Crime” will come together for a crossover event to kick off the fall season, marking the first big crossover for all three shows, set for Sept. 22.

Catherine Rodriguez

Jablonski previously served as executive producer and showrunner on “Gypsy” and History Channel’s “Project Blue Book.” He created and executive produced USA’s “Satisfaction,” which aired for two seasons. Jablonski produced 20 episodes of the “Law & Order” flagship series in 2001-2002. “Suits” and “Nip/Tuck” are also among his credits. He is repped by CAA, Underground Management and Gregg Gellman.

Heading into the fall season, multiple Wolf series will look different, both in front of and behind the camera. On “Law & Order: SVU,” David Graziano has stepped in as the new showrunner following veteran Warren Leight’s exit. Meanwhile, the show will be saying goodbye to longtime star Kelli Giddish, who was ousted this season.

Additionally, over at “Chicago P.D.,” Jesse Lee Soffer — one of the few remaining stars who have been on the “Chicago Fire” spinoff since its 2014 debut — will be exiting during the upcoming tenth season.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” he said in a statement to Variety on Monday. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”