‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Renewed for New Seasons at NBC

After a successful return to NBC over a decade after the series’ cancellation, ‘Law & Order’ has been renewed for Season 22. Additionally, spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will return for its third season.

Dick Wolf’s beloved procedural drama originally premiered on NBC in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons until its cancellation in 2010. In September 2021, NBC announced that the series would return for Season 21, which debuted in February. The new season followed the bifurcated format that was created for its original run and continued to examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson reprised their original roles, Jack McCoy and Kevin Bernard, respectively, and were joined by Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi.

Variety reviewed the new season positively, calling it a “worthy continuation” of its original run and noting that “what is most novel about ‘Law & Order’ 2.0 — the element that makes it clearest that we’re not simply picking up where we left off — is in its ability to turn the gaze towards how its cops operate.” Season 21 was also a ratings success, drawing 6.1 million viewers on average according to Nielsens “most current” ratings, which include a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

“Law & Order” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Wolf, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce along with showrunner Rick Eid.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler, the character he played for the first 12 seasons of “SVU,” who comes out of retirement after the murder of his wife Kathy. He joins the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Danielle Moné Truitt stars as Stabler’s partner Ayanna Bell. Tamara Taylor plays Angela Wheatley, a professor who is a suspect in Kathy’s murder along with her ex-husband, the mob-affiliated Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). The cast also includes Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson as Jet Slootmaekers and Carmen “Nova” Riley, respectively, two early career detectives who join the Organized Crime Control Bureau.

The series debuted in April 2021 as part of a crossover episode with Season 22 of “SVU,” reintroducing Meloni as Stabler for the first time since 2011. Season 2 averaged 5.5 million viewers.

“The iconic ‘Law & Order’ brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming for NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

“Dreams do come true,” said Wolf. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”