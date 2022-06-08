CBS Veteran Lauri Metrose Joins Expedia Brands as Head of Global PR and Social Media

Longtime CBS communications executive Lauri Metrose has been named head of global PR and social media for travel giant Expedia.

Metrose will serve as senior VP for Expedia Brands, overseeing public relations and social media for the well-trafficked digital travel service that is owned by Barry Diller’s IAC.

“Lauri is one of the most respected PR and social media executives in the media industry, well known as a world-class storyteller,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

Metrose had been with CBS and Paramount Television since 1998. Most recently she served as executive VP of communications for CBS Studios. She was promoted to head PR for the production arm in 2010. She has steered global PR and marketing campaigns for all CBS Studios productions, from “NCIS,” “The Good Wife” and “Blue Bloods” to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and daytime programming such as “The Young and the Restless” and “The Price is Right.”

“We’re at a moment where there is such an opportunity to grow Expedia Group, especially since we’re all longing to travel again, Metrose said. “I’m thrilled to join a company whose leadership has such a clear and cohesive vision, and I’m excited to dig in and explore how we leverage the power of Expedia Group’s diverse portfolio of global brands to win in the travel category.”

Metrose will begin her new role at Expedia in late June.

Expedia has also named Katrina Lane senior VP of global customer engagement & loyalty/credit card for Expedia Brands. She has previously held similar positions at Twitter, Amazon, American Express and Caesars Entertainment Corp.