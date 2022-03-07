‘The Proud Family’ Reboot Director Latoya Raveneau Enters Overall Deal at Disney

Latoya Raveneau, director of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” has entered an overall deal at Disney to develop and produce animated projects with Disney Television Animation and 20th Television Animation. The deal also includes terms for live-action content development.

Through the new agreement, Raveneau is now developing a pilot at Disney Television Animation under the leadership of Meredith Roberts, the studio’s senior vice president and general manager. Raveneau will also work under Marci Proietto, the executive vice president of 20th Television Animation.

“Latoya is a rare and uniquely talented person who elevates everything she touches, and her creative sensibilities span stories for preschool, kids, families and adults, said Roberts. “She’s one of the most natural, talented storytellers I have ever encountered, and we are proud to be supporting her vision.”

As well as directing “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which debuted on Feb. 23, Raveneau executive produced the Disney Plus animated shorts “Rise Up, Sing Out” alongside Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots. She also wrote for Disney Junior’s upcoming musical series “Eureka.” She began her career as a production assistant on Disney Junior’s “Sheriff Callie’s Wild West” and has since served as a storyboard artist on Disney’s “Miles From Tomorrowland” and “Puppy Dog Pals,” a writer on Netflix’s “Super Monster” and an assistant director on Adult Swim’s “Final Space.”

“We’re all delighted that Latoya chose Disney to be her creative home, and we’re looking forward to even more of her unique and inspired storytelling talent and a lasting relationship with her,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

Raveneau is represented by Matt Shichtman of The Gotham Group and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.