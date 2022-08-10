Larry Wilmore to Host the 46th Annual Humanitas Prizes (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian, writer and actor Larry Wilmore has been tapped to host the 46th Annual Humanitas Prizes, which return as an in-person event on September 9, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Wilmore is a previous Humanitas winner, having served as creator, writer and exec producer of “The Bernie Mac Show,” which won two of the prizes (along with an Emmy and a Peabody over five seasons). Next up he’s the exec producer, along with Kerry Washington, of the legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” which comes from Onyx Collective and will air on Hulu this fall.

Also at this year’s Humanitas Prizes, Nkechi Okoro Carroll will lead the New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Award presentations.

“We are truly honored to have Larry Wilmore host the 46th Humanitas Prizes and Nkechi Okoro Caroll present our awards for emerging writers,” said Humanitas executive director Michelle Franke. “Larry’s legacy as a writer alone – from ‘In Living Color’ to ‘Insecure’ – is as far-reaching as it will be long-lasting, and that says nothing of his work as a beloved actor and comedian. Nkechi’s commitment to emerging writers, mentorship, and her desire to better the world through creative work is inspiring. Having hired from our New Voices Fellowship before, Nkechi is the perfect person to helm the presentation of Humanitas’s New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Awards.”

This year’s Humanitas nominees include “Maid,” “This Is Us,” “Queen Sugar,” “Pachinko,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Somebody Somewhere” and “Black-ish.” The Humanitas Prizes recognize “television and film writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced way.” The award is given out in nine categories, including comedy, drama and limited series. Go here for a full list of this year’s nominees.

Wilmore’s credits also include Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish.” He hosted the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington D.C. as well. Okoro Carroll is exec producer/showrunner of The CW’s drama series “All American” and creator/showrunner of “All American: Homecoming” and “Found.” Her other credits include “The Resident,” “Rosewood,” “Bones” and “The Finder.” Okoro Carroll is currently in an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.