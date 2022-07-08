Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ Actor, Dies at 99

Larry Storch, the comedic character actor who also did voiceover work and impressions and was best known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop,” has died. He was 99.

His family released a statement on his Facebook page, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”

Storch was a familiar face on TV shows throughout the 1960s and ’70s — he starred in the 1970s children’s show “The Ghost Busters” and appeared on “The Love Boat” and “Car 54, Where Are You?” On “Married… With Children,” he played Al Bundy’s childhood hero who owned an acting school. His other TV roles included “I Dream of Jeannie,” “That Girl,” “Fantasy Island,” “Columbo,” “Mannix,” “Get Smart,” “Gilligan’s Island” and “Love, American Style.”

He was also a frequent variety show guest, with appearances on “Laugh-In,” “Sonny and Cher,” “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and his own “The Larry Storch Show” which came out of a stint filling in for Jackie Gleason on his talkshow.

Born in New York, Storch went to high school with “Get Smart” star Don Adams, with whom he remained friends for life. He left high school to work as a stand up comedian, then served in the U.S. Navy where he was shipmates with Tony Curtis.