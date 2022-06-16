Larry Laque, Kristin Brown, Jennifer Driscoll, Doug Seybert Among Slew of TV Execs Ousted at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Larry Laque, Kristin Brown, Jennifer Driscoll and Doug Seybert are exiting their roles at Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively.

They join Corie Henson and Todd Weiser, who were also learned to be leaving the company on Thursday. These firings are the latest additions to a long list since the company’s merger was made official on April 8. Most recent was the departure of Brett Weitz as general manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV, which was announced on May 11.

Laque has been at Discovery for almost 20 years, most recently serving as co-chief information officer and executive vice president of facilities and real estate. Brown is another company veteran, holding the position of senior vice president of communications, Investigation Discovery and Travel Channel. Driscoll has been WBD’s senior vice president of communications, factual and Discovery+ documentaries since 2021, having joined Discovery as vice president of communications in 2015. Seybert ends 13 years at Discovery, most recently as group senior vice president of marketing.

The end of Henson’s role was predictable following Weitz’s as she was in another leading position at TBS, TNT and truTV. She has served as the executive vice president and head of unscripted programming for those networks since 2019, when she was appointed after leaving her post as Fox’s executive vice president of alternative entertainment.

Weiser was senior vice president of programming and development at Food Network and Cooking Channel.

More to come…