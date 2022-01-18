Lara Logan Dropped by UTA After Comparing Anthony Fauci to Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

Lara Logan, the former “60 Minutes” and CBS News correspondent who has recently been doing documentary work for Fox News Channel, is no longer being represented by UTA after she made controversial remarks comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, the notorious Nazi physician.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed a Monday report in Mediaite Monday that said UTA had dropped Logan several weeks ago after she made the remarks during a Nov. 29 conversation with Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth on “Fox News Primetime.” She said that to some people Fauci “represents Joseph Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second World War and in the concentration camps.”

Logan could not be reached for immediate comment. Fox News could not be reached for immediate comment.

Logan had hosted the documentary series “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” for Fox Nation, a subscription based streaming service operated by Fox News Media. She has also appeared on various Fox News programs since leaving CBS News at some point in 2018.

Logan has reported from around the world, and joined CBS News after stints as a freelance producer and reporter for multiple news outlets. She cut a mesmerizing figure at CBS — a woman who was eager to go to scenes of conflict, often under duress. Despite her reputation however, Logan’s tenure with CBS News had rocky spots. In 2011, she was attacked and sexually assaulted by a crowd of men while she was covering celebrations in Egypt related to the departure of former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak. Logan was hospitalized for four days upon her return to the United States and discussed the incident on air for CBS News.

In 2013, Logan had to issue an on-air apology for a “60 Minutes” segment she led after other news outlets found it contained inaccuracies. The story, centering on a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, was found to be lacking in its efforts to substantiate the assertions of a key source, security officer Dylan Davies. He had claimed to be an eyewitness to the attack by insurgents that left U.S. ambassador Chris Stevens and three others dead. Logan and a producer, Max McClellan, both took a leave of absence from the network in the aftermath of the report.

During a podcast interview with conservative host Mike Ritland in 2019, Logan said she felt that most media outlets skew liberal. “The media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just the U.S.,” she said, adding later that “This interview is professional suicide for me.” But it wasn’t. Now her future appears to be in some doubt.