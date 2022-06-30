LaKeith Stanfield’s Apple Series ‘The Changeling’ Casts Future Islands Frontman Samuel T. Herring

The upcoming Apple series “The Changeling” has added Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring to the cast, Variety has learned.

The role will mark Herring’s acting debut. He joins previously announced series lead LaKeith Stanfield in the series, along with cast members Adina Porter and Clark Backo.

“The Changeling” is based on the book of the same name by Victor LaValle. It is described as a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. Stanfield stars as Apollo, a passionate rare book hunter.

Herring will play William Wheeler, a man who befriends Apollo in a quest to win back his wife and children. Future Islands was originally formed in 2006 and consists of Herring on vocals, Gerrit Welmers om keyboard and programming, William Cashion on bass and guitars, and Michael Lowry on drums. The band has released numerous singles and six studio albums to date, with the most recent being “As Long As You Are” in 2020.

Herring is repped by CAA and Constant Artists.

Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Melina Matsoukas and Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct and executive produce. Stanfield will also executive produce in addition to starring. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna, with David Knoller also executive producing. Matsoukas will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal co-executive producers. The series will be produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna.