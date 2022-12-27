Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark After Candace Cameron Bure Dissed New Leadership: The Network ‘Embraces Our Creative Ideas’

“Mean Girls” alum Lacey Chabert is standing by the Hallmark Channel in the wake of Candace Cameron Bure’s exodus to rival network Great American Family. Bure ignited a firestorm on social media in November when she cited “the change in leadership” at Hallmark as the reason for her exit, adding that Hallmark is “a completely different network than when I started.” Hallmark has diversified its storytelling in recent years, while Bure said Great American Family “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

“Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas,” Chabert said when asked about Bure’s comments about Hallmark changes. “And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

When asked about Bure and other stars leaving Hallmark for Great American Family, Chabert responded, “You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can’t comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved.”

“I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them,” Chabert added. “I’m so sorry, but I’ll just have to leave it at that.”

Chabert has long called Hallmark Channel her home. Earlier this year, the actor and Crown Media Family Networks agreed to an exclusive multi-picture overall deal. The agreement set Chabert up to headline and executive produce films and other content for the Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms throughout the next two years.

Bure’s comments on “traditional marriage” were widely viewed as anti-LGBTQ. Neal Bledsoe, an actor who starred in 2021’s “The Winter Palace” and this year’s “Christmas at the Drive-In” for Great American Family, announced he was stepping away from the network because of Bure’s ideology.

“My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Bledsoe said in a statement. “I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms.”