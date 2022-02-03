‘LA Law’ Sequel Series Pilot at ABC Casts John Harlan Kim (EXCLUSIVE)

The “LA Law” sequel series pilot at ABC has added John Harlan Kim to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

The new iteration of the Emmy-winning series features familiar characters working alongside new ones on the most hot button issues of the day.

Kim joins previously announced returning original series cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen. Kim will star as Chad Park, an up-and-coming attorney at the firm described as a “shark-in-training” whose ambition sometimes gets ahead of his ethical standards. Nevertheless, he’s a brilliant attorney who takes on his very first murder trial and must devise an inventive legal strategy when his client drops a bombshell in open court.

Kim has most recently been seen in Fox’s hit drama “9-1-1” in the role of Albert Han and on The CW’s “Nancy Drew” as Agent Park. He previously starred in all four seasons of the TNT series “The Librarians.” On the film side, he will next be seen in “Purple Hearts” and previously appeared in features like “Paper Tiger” and “Good Luck With Everything.”

Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed are writing and executive producing the “LA Law” pilot. Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce via Anthony Hemingway Productions. Underwood will executive produce in addition to starring. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, the wife and son of the late “L.A. Law” co-creator Steven Bochco, will executive produce via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television is the studio behind the pilot.