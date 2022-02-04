‘L Word: Generation Q’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

“The L Word: Generation Q” has been renewed for Season 3 at Showtime, Variety has learned.

The second season of the followup to “The L Word” aired between August and October 2021. Like the second season, the third will consist of 10 episodes. It is expected to air on Showtime later in 2022.

The series follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

In season two, Bette dealt with Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) and Carrie’s (guest star Rosie O’Donnell) engagement, and daughter Angie’s (Hull) search for her birth father; Shane (Moennig) ramped up her business and her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton); and hot new author Alice (Hailey) wrestled with her own complicated feelings for her book editor. Meanwhile, a newly single Dani (Mandi) leaned on Gigi (Moafi) during her father’s trial; Finley (Toboni) and Sophie (Zayas) tried hard to make it work despite Finley’s spiraling addiction; and friends Micah (Sheng) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other.

“The L Word: Generation Q” is executive produced by Marja-Lewis Ryan, who also serves as showrunner and developed the sequel series. Original series co-creator Ilene Chaiken also executive produces along with Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon. Original series stars Beals, Moennig, and Hailey executive produce in addition to starring in the new series.