Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern Attached to ‘Mrs. American Pie’ Comedy Series at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has greenlit “Mrs. American Pie,” a new comedy series starring Kristen Wiig. Laura Dern executive produces and is eyeing a key role.

Set in the early ‘70s, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach. As she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.

The series, which has received a 10-episode order, is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.” Abe Sylvia will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Tate Taylor serves as director and executive produces with John Norris under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Dern developed and will executive produce with Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

Wiig is best known for being a “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 2006 to 2012 and starring in the 2011 film “Bridesmaids,” which she co-wrote with Annie Mumolo. More recently, she wrote and starred in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” also with Mumolo. She is repped by CAA, Relevant and Jackoway Austen.

Dern is known for her roles in films including “Blue Velvet,” “Jurassic Park,” “Marriage Story” and “Little Women.” Her television projects include “Big Little Lies” and “F Is for Family.” As a producer, her prominent credits include the HBO series “Enlightened,” which she also co-created, and David Lynch’s 2006 film “Inland Empire.” She starred in both projects.

Sylvia serves as a writer, director and co-executive producer on Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and recently wrote the screenplay for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” He is repped by CAA, Gartner Group Entertainment and Lichter/Grossman.

Taylor has directed films including “The Help,” “Get on Up” and “The Girl on the Train.” He has also directed and executive produced episodes of “Grace and Frankie” and “Filthy Rich,” and has appeared as an actor in “Breaking News in Yuba County” and “Winter’s Bone.” He is repped by Stephen Clark at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Goodman and Clark.