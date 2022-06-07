Kristen Stewart Announces Open Casting Call for ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’ Reality Series

Kristen Stewart has opened the gates for her paranormal reality series, calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production.

“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” a sunglasses-sporting Stewart says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure.”

Prospective ghost-hunters from the LGBTQ+ community can fill out a questionnaire regarding their experience with the paranormal through the website shared with the video.

Stewart, who identifies as LGBTQ+, first revealed that she was working on putting together a ghost-hunting reality series in an interview with The New Yorker in November 2021. The actress was in the midst of the awards race for her lead performance in “Spencer,” in which she portrays Diana, Princess of Wales as the royal is visited by ghosts herself.

“Gay people love pretty things,” Stewart said at the time. “So we are aiming for a richness.” She also described the project as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”

According to the casting call announcement, Stewart will serve as an executive producer on the untitled ghost-hunting reality series. The project represents the actress’s latest move to working behind-the-scenes. Stewart is also preparing to make her directorial feature debut, an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir “The Chronology of Water.” She is also writing a TV series with her fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.