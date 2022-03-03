Kristen Campo Renews Endeavor Content First-Look Deal, Launches Campout Productions

Kristen Campo has renewed her first-look deal with Endeavor Content. In addition, Campo has launched the new production shingle Campout Productions.

“The longstanding relationship I’ve had with Endeavor Content is truly meaningful, and I couldn’t ask for better partners,” said Campo. “I’m excited to continue developing compelling premium programming for years to come.”

Campo has hired Hannah Getts to lead Campout as vice president of development and production. Getts was previously at FilmNation Entertainment, working in the TV division. Prior to that, she was in the motion picture lit department at CAA. Phoebe Mandel is also part of the Campout team.

Campo is an executive producer on the upcoming Onyx/Hulu series “The Plot,” based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel of the same name. Campo also recently optioned Hanff Korelitz newest book, “The Latecomer,” alongside Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content.

Next up for Campo is “The Lazarus Files,” based on the the Matthew McGough novel, with Anonymous Content also producing. She is also developing the crime thriller “His & Hers” based on Alice Feeney’s novel alongside Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films. Separate from her Endeavor deal, Campo is currently executive producing “Partner Track” for Netflix and “The L Word: Generation Q” for Showtime.

“Kristen has been integral to our success since we began working with her nearly five years ago,” said Joe Hipps, executive vice president of television for Endeavor Content. “She is a beloved member of the extended Endeavor Content family, and we look forward to continuing to make compelling series with the passion she exemplifies in all she does.”

Campo was previously executive vice president of Chernin Entertainment’s TV department. Before that, she was a partner at FABRIK Entertainment, heading up production and development.

Campo is repped by WME and The Nord Group.