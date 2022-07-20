Kristine Coratti Kelly to Run CNN’s Global Communications

After working as a spokesperson for one of the nation’s best known news outlets for years, Kristine Coratti Kelly is going to try her hand at representing another.

The Washington Post veteran is joining CNN Worldwide as an executive vice president and head of global communications, essentially filling a role that has not had a executive in it on a permanent basis since Allison Gollust, the former chief marketing officer of CNN, left in February after WarnerMedia began to investigate the handling of the network’s ouster of former anchor Chris Cuomo. Coratti will supervise brand strategy, creative marketing, events and brand initiatives, media relations and employee and external communications.

Coratti Kelly will report to Chris Licht, the new chairman and CEO of the large Warner Bros. Discovery unit. Coratti Kelly is expected to start her new role in August.

“Kris is one of the most dynamic, creative and respected executives in her field with an incredible track record of success,” said Licht, in a prepared statement.. “I am completely confident in her ability to support and advance CNN’s core values of trust, transparency and accountability in journalism.”

Coratti Kelly comes aboard as many CNN staffers are eager to see how Licht will run the place. The executive has, since joining in May, not made big, public pronouncements about what he might or might not and instead focused on learning the ins and outs of the global news division, one of the biggest businesses in its parent company’s portfolio. While Licht has hired some executives to help him at the corporate level, rank and file at CNN are eagerly awaiting new details about how Licht will deploy senior executives.

Coratti Kelly had been with The Washington Post since 2006, and was most recently the news company’s chief communications officer as well as the general manager of its Washington Post Live video operation. She helped lead that company’s efforts to expand into film and television projects. She previously worked for CNN, launching her career there in 2000 as a research coordinatior and in public relations.

“CNN is one of the most consequential and trusted news organizations in the world,” said Coratti Kelly, in a statement. “I am thrilled to join this team and help deliver on Chris Licht’s vision to grow CNN’s reach and reputation as world’s leading source for news and information.”