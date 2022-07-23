Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Reveals First-Look Clip at Comic-Con: Watch Here (EXCLUSIVE)

“Krapopolis,” the new Fox animated series from “Community” creator and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon, will launch on Nov. 27 with a special preview episode, followed by the official series premiere in 2023. Harmon and Fox announced the date, and shared a sneak preview with fans, at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Scroll down to watch a first look at “Krapopolis.”

Set in mythical ancient Greece, “Krapopolis” “centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” The show features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders”) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).

Also announced at the Comic-Con panel, guest stars in Season 1 of “Krapopolis” include Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown and Dave Franco.

The “Krapopolis” Comic-Con panel featured Harmon, executive producer and showrunner Jordan Young, supervising director Pete Michels and stars Berry, Murphy and Trussell. Not only was this the first Comic-Con appearance for “Krapopolis,” but it’s the first in-person one for Fox Entertainment since it acquired its animation studio, Bento Box.

“Krapopolis,” owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by Bento Box, comes from the network’s animation deal with Harmon. It’s curated entirely on the blockchain by Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs. The “Krapopolis” Comic-Con presence also includes an outdoor activation at the the Children’s Museum Park (in front of the San Diego Convention Center), as well as the launch of an Instagram game, artwork on the side of the Omni Hotel and merch — sold in partnership with Toddland — at Fox’s booth on the convention floor.

Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess; Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices; Berry is Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]); Murphy is Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops; and Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid.

Here’s a first look at “Krapopolis.”