‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Was Kit Harington’s Idea, George R.R. Martin Helped Shape Story

The world got a surprise June 16 with the news that HBO is in early development on a “Game of Thrones” sequel series centered on Jon Snow (Kit Harington), but that was hardly news for Emilia Clarke. The actor revealed to BBC that her longtime co-star Harington confided in her that he was in talks to continue playing Jon Snow on a spinoff series. Both Harington and Clarke starred on all eight seasons of the original HBO fantasy series.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” Clarke said. “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin confirmed the Jon Snow series in a June 23 blog post, writing the show is being developed under the working title “Snow.” Martin will be involved in the series in the same capacity he is with all of the “Thrones” spinoffs. The author said Harington met with him at his home in Santa Fe and worked with him and his team to “hammer” out the show’s story.

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us,” Martin said. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

“Game of Thrones” concluded with Jon Snow’s exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life. The series would presumably pick up with Snow’s adventures with the Wildlings. Since the potential Jon Snow sequel would take place after the final season of “Thrones,” it’s possible that familiar characters — such as his half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) — could show their faces. Clarke’s Daenerys is more a stretch since her character died, although it’s not like Clarke is interested in reprising the character.

“No, I think I’m done,” Clarke said when asked about her interest in playing Daenerys again.

Harington was nominated for two Emmys, in supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series, during his time on “Game of Thrones.” Before the Jon Snow series gets off the ground, the world of “Game of Thrones” will return to HBO with the prequel series “House of the Dragon.” The show is set 200 years before the original series and premieres on Aug. 21.