John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71.

Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

John Travolta, who starred alongside Alley in the 1989 rom-com “Look Who’s Talking,” posted a throwback photo of Alley on Instagram, writing: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Alley on Ryan Murphy’s series “Scream Queens,” wrote that though they “agreed to disagree about some things,” the two “had a mutual respect and connection.” Alley was vocal about her support for Donald Trump starting with the 2016 presidential election.

“She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” Curtis continued. “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas.”

Kelsey Grammer, Alley’s “Cheers” co-star, said in a statement to Variety: “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Meanwhile, country singer-songwriter Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and saddened by the news.”

Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/7usp1x43R4 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 6, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown commented on Twitter, “Wow. This is shocking news.”

Wow. This is shocking news. @kirstiealley Dead at 71 After Private Battle with Cancer https://t.co/GCs1sveflM via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 6, 2022

“Terminator” actor Robert Patrick sent his condolences to Alley’s family, adding: “So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P.”

So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/Mrbzm5CYvo — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) December 6, 2022

Actor Ever Carradine thanked Alley for kickstarting her career. “I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on ‘Veronica’s Closet,’ and I believed her,” Carradine wrote. “She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed.”

I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022

I’m completely DevesTated. RIP KIRSTIE https://t.co/wtYih0RCUz — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️. Kirstie was a sweetheart. RT @kirstiealley: pic.twitter.com/rGN7j3jSPR — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) December 6, 2022