King Kong Live-Action Series in Early Development at Disney+

A live-action series about the origin of King Kong is in early development at Disney+, Variety has confirmed.

The series would be a serialized drama that would explore Kong’s origins as well as the mysteries of his home, Skull Island.

The series would be based on the original “King Kong” written by Merian C. Cooper as well as new novelizations by artist Joe DeVito produced in conjunction with Cooper’s estate.

Stephany Folsom, who recently developed the Amazon series “Paper Girls” for television, will write and executive produce the King Kong show. James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will also executive produce on behalf of Atomic Monster along with Dannie Festa for World Builder Entertainment. Disney Branded Television will produce.

The original “King Kong” film debuted in 1933 and became an instant hit. The character has been used in numerous films to date, most recently in the Legendary-Warner Bros. Monsterverse films. Those include “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Netflix also has the “Skull Island” anime series on the way. Peter Jackson also remade the original film in 2005 with Adrien Brody, Jack Black, and Naomi Watts.

This marks the second live-action show about iconic movie monsters set up at a streaming service. Apple is currently prepping a series about Godzilla and the Titans, with Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell recently announced as stars. That series is connected to the Monsterverse films, while the King Kong Disney+ show is a separate entity.

Deadline first reported this development news.