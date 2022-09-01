‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Nicole Power Joins Netflix Drama Series ‘Glamorous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Power has joined the ensemble of the upcoming Netflix drama series “Glamorous.”

She will appear alongside the previously announced “Sex and the City” icon Kim Cattrall, as well as actor, singer-songwriter and YouTuber Miss Benny. In the show, Power will portray Mykynnleigh, a seemingly guileless corporate consultant who rolls into town to help make a business deal happen. Although she seems wholesome and unsophisticated, those appearances are deceiving as Mykynnleigh possesses a lot of backbone and business acumen.

“Glamorous” tells the story of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a gender-nonconforming queer young man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is and what it really means for him to be queer.

Power is probably best known for her role as Shannon Ross, the manager of a car rental agency and girlfriend of Simu Liu’s Jung Kim, on the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience.” That series first aired on CBC Television from October 2016 to April 2021 and gained a wider audience in the U.S. when it began streaming on Netflix. Power was most recently seen in the spinoff series “Strays,” reprising her role in a show that finds Shannon moving to Hamilton, Ontario to start a new career. Power is a two-time Canadian Screen Award nominee for best supporting actress for her work in “Kim’s Convenience.”

Power is repped by Talent House and Mosaic Management.