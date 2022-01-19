EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ FAST Rights Acquired by FilmRise (TV News Roundup)

New York-based streaming network FilmRise has acquired the FAST (free ad-supported streaming) rights to Canadian comedy series “Kim’s Convenience,” following an agreement with Canadian production company Thunderbird Entertainment, FilmRise announced on Wednesday.

The show’s five seasons, which are currently available by subscription VOD on Netflix, will have their own dedicated channel in addition to populating on some of the platform’s other channels globally. FilmRise plans to offer the show to FAST channels on IMDb TV, Pluto, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV+, the FilmRise Streaming Network and others.

Based on Ins Choi’s award-winning play of the same name, “Kim’s Convenience” tells the story of a Korean-Canadian family that runs a convenience store in Toronto. The show first premiered in 2016 on CBC, and gained a global following after debuting on Netflix in 2018. The cast includes Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Andrew Phung, Andrea Bang, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu and Nicole Power.

“Kim’s delightful characters and beloved stories brought love and laughter into the hearts of many during its five seasons,” said Richard Goldsmith, president of global distribution and consumer products at Thunderbird Entertainment. “Through our partnership with FilmRise, we are thrilled that new audiences internationally will have the opportunity to connect with and enjoy the heart-warming and hilarious experiences of the Kim family.”

Also in today’s TV News roundup:

CASTINGS

Netflix announced additional cast members for its new series “Griselda,” which stars Sofia Vergara as the notorious Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. The limited series will feature Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and José Zúñiga. Executive producers are Eric Newman, Luis Balaguer and Andrés Baiz, who is also directing the series.

PROGRAMMING

Trevor Noah will return to host Nickelodeon’s and Time’s second annual “Kid of the Year” TV special. The show will feature appearances from Meghan Trainor, Charli D’Amelio, Scarlet Johansson and more. The finalists are Cash Daniels, a 12-year-old environmental activist; Mina Fedor, 13, who is fighting racism against Asian American Pacific Islanders; Samirah Horton, an 11-year-old anti-bullying advocate; Orion Jean, 11, who started the “Race to Kindness” in his home state of Texas; and Lino Marrero, a 14-year-old eco-friendly inventor. The event is scheduled to premiere on Nickelodeon on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

LATE NIGHT

Jessica Chastain, Ralph Macchio and the winner of “Clash of the Cover Bands” will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, while Rachel Brosnahan, Eric Andre and Damon Albarn will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Christine Baranski and a performance by Nation of Language.