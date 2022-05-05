Kim Kardashian: Kanye West Walked Out of ‘SNL,’ Stopped Talking to Me Over Monologue Jokes

When Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” last year, she joked about her ex-husband Kanye West during her monologue. Though the two were amid a divorce, it seemed as if they were on relatively good terms at the time given her light-hearted monologue.

Kim quipped at the time about West, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” she said onstage. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

In the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the star revealed that West actually walked out of her monologue and stopped talking to her after that because of the jokes.

“He walked out on ‘SNL’ like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kim told her sister Khloé Kardashian during a conversation that taped in Oct. 2021, in the latest episode of the Hulu series, which launched today.

“He’s upset over the fact that I said the reason I divorced him — used the word ‘divorced’ — he wished I’d said the word ‘filed for divorce,'” Kim said in the scene. “And he’s upset that I also used the word ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

Kim expressed to Khloé that she was upset that West had left the show, since she stayed by his side during his speeches over the years (which typically attract controversial and negative media attention).

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave,” Kim said on the show. “He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it’s not going to happen here.”

In the premiere episode of the Hulu series, Kim revealed that she initially thought about having West as her musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” but opted not to because she didn’t want her hosting gig to be overshadowed by their joint appearance together. “It would be so cool for the kids to see mom and dad together on ‘SNL,'” she said on an episode when originally considering having West join her as her musical guest.

These episodes of “The Kardashians” were filmed in the latter months of 2021. In early 2022, West publicly began to speak out on social media and in his music against Kardashian and her new boyfriend, “SNL” comedian Pete Davidson, and his rhetoric became so negative the Grammys even banned West from performing at the ceremony. Kardashian was declared legally single this March, after she had filed a complaint to the Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming “emotional distress” and asking for expedited proceedings in her divorce.

In her Variety cover story earlier this year, Kardashian explained that while she will address her divorce on the Hulu show, she will keep details private to protect her family. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kardashian told Variety. “I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”