Kim Cattrall Reunites the ‘Sex and the City’ Crew Absent From ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall attended Variety’s 2022 Power of Women ceremony, presented by Lifetime, alongside a few of her former “Sex and the City” collaborators. The actor, who played Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City” for six seasons and in two movies, was joined at the event by series creator Darren Star, original costume designer Patricia Field and author Candace Bushnell, who wrote the eponymous book that inspired the HBO series. None of these four talents were involved in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That.” Star is credited as a creator given the show’s ties to “Sex and the City,” but it was Michael Patrick King who developed and ran the show. Star was not involved with the series as he’s busy with Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.”

“It means everything. We spent over 25 years of our lives together,” Cattrall said about attending the event with her former “Sex and the City” collaborators.

“I love that she’s getting recognized for her career,” Star said on the red carpet. “Not just ‘Sex and the City’ but for her entire career. She’s been working nonstop since she was 20. We were lucky to have her for ‘Sex and the City’ but that’s one stop along the way of a lot of wonderful work she’s done.”

As for reuniting with Cattrall, Star added, “It’s got be the one thing that moves everyone and there’s got to be a reason to do it. I would love to have Kim come on ‘Emily in Paris’ as a guest star and have her do something juicy.”

Variety’s 2022 Power of Women ceremony, presented by Lifetime, honored Cattrall for her continued work with The Actors Fund, the nonprofit that offers financial and health assistance to performers and behind-the-scenes crew. Cattrall spoke openly to Variety ahead of the ceremony about why she moved on from the “Sex and the City” franchise after the second movie. The actor said she was “never asked to be apart of” the sequel series but was never interested in it anyway.

“I haven’t deserted anybody. Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago?” Cattrall said. “And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?”

Cattrall said she hasn’t even watched “And Just Like That,” and she added, “I’ve come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.”

Bushnell told The New Yorker in February that she was “really startled” by the decisions made in “And Just Like That,” adding that she could not relate to how the sequel series depicted Carrie, (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixton) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) as being so out of touch with modern terms when it came to changing culture and gender norms.

“You know, it’s a television product, done with Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both worked with HBO a lot in the past,” Bushnell said. “HBO decided to put this franchise back into their hands for a variety of reasons, and this is what they came up with.”