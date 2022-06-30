Netflix Announces Eight Cast Members Joining Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny in Drama Series ‘Glamorous’

Netflix announced on Thursday eight regular and recurring cast members joining the upcoming series “Glamorous.” Variety exclusively revealed earlier this month that Kim Cattrall will star as makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, while it was previously announced that Miss Benny (“Fuller House”) will star as Marco Meija, who lands a job working for Addison.

Zane Phillips (“Fire Island”), Jade Payton (“Dynasty”), Michael Hsu Rosen (“Tiny Pretty Things”), Ayesha Harris (“Tell It Like a Woman”) and Graham Parkhurst (“The Umbrella Academy”) join the cast as regulars. Joining the series as guest stars are Diana Maria Riva (“Dead To Me”), Lisa Gilroy (“Jury Duty”) and Mark Deklin (“Good Fight”).

“Glamorous” follows Marco Mejia, a young, gender non-conforming queer person who is feeling stuck in his life until he secures a job working under the legendary makeup executive Madolyn Allison. The job gives Meija his first chance to figure out what he wants in his life, his identity and what it means to be queer.

Zane Phillips will play Addison’s devoted son Chad, who is also the director of sales for her beauty empire and constantly trying to live up to his mother’s expectations.

Jade Payton plays Venetia, Addison’s ambitious assistant who takes Meija under her wing and introduced him to the makeup industry and the world of queer Brooklyn nightlife.

Michael Hsu Rosen plays Ben, graphic designer at the makeup company who is closed off to those around him, until he meets Meija and begins to leave his comfort zone.

Ayesha Harris plays Britt, another graphic designer who has a long-time crush on a colleague, leading to them matching and beginning a relationship that gets serious in more ways than one.

Graham Parkhurst plays Parker, a confident and fit jock who has a chance encounter with Meija that begins a game of pursuit.

Diana Maria Riva will guest star as Julia, Meija’s no-nonsense mother who only wants for her son to get a real job, which he does when he’s hired by Addison.

Lisa Gilroy will guest star as Alyssasays, a social media influencer who now works in marketing at the makeup company and clings onto her former glory days online.

Mark Deklin will guest star as James, a charming documentarian who has an encounter with Addison that sparks an unexpected romance.

“Glamourous” is written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino (“Star Trek: Discovery”), with executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. The studio is CBS studios, and “Glamorous” runs with 10 episodes in its first season.

(Pictured, from left to right: Zane Phillips, Diana Maria Riva, Mark Deklin)