Kim Cattrall to Star as Makeup Mogul in Netflix Drama Series ‘Glamorous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

To many fans of “Sex and the City,” Kim Cattrall was the definition of glamorous. So perhaps it’s only fitting that her next TV project will be “Glamorous,” a Netflix series in which Cattrall will be starring as a makeup mogul.

“Glamorous,” which had originally been ordered as a pilot at The CW in 2019, tells the story of Marco Mejia (played by actor, singer and YouTuber Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer person who goes to work for Cattrall’s cosmetics queen Madolyn Addison. The job is Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, and what it really means to be queer.

Netflix has picked up the show for a 10-episode order. The project will shoot in Toronto starting in July.

“Glamorous” is written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino, with Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment also executive producing. CBS Studios will produce.

In 2021, Cattrall played the narrator Sophie on Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” and co-stars as an affluent New Orleans grandmother on Peacock’s rebooted “Queer as Folk.” She will next be seen in the Lionsgate drama “About My Father,” starring Robert De Niro.

Cattrall received five Emmy nominations for her culturally groundbreaking portrait of Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” but retired the character after she passed on the script for the third movie in 2017 — which led Michael Patrick King to reimagine the franchise without Cattrall in the form of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That.”

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall told Variety in May. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”