Sphere Media-Owned BGM Taps Kim Bondi As Senior Vice-President Of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian content-creation company BGM Inc. has tapped ex-Cineflix exec Kim Bondi as senior vice-president of development.

Bondi, who will oversee development strategy and BGM’s premium factual production slate, takes over from development head Sean Connolly.

She is the second high-profile hire over the past year for BGM, which was acquired by Sphere Media in 2020 and is bolstering its international ambitions by bringing on top unscripted talent. Last May Andrea Griffith joined the company as its inaugural director of content, moving over from Corus Entertainment.

Bondi will report to BGM’s president, Marlo Miazga, who is also now Sphere’s president of unscripted, and work alongside Griffith and BGM’s director of development Aidan Denison, drawing on her network both in the U.S. and beyond to generate new opportunities both creative and commercial.

At Cineflix, where she was executive vice-president of production and programming, and head of development Canada, Bondi oversaw a large slate of lifestyle and factual content, garnering EP credits on “Girl Scout Cookie Championship,” “Property Brothers,” “Flipping Virgins,” “Hours to Kill,” “Bizarre Murders,” “Food Factory,” “Home Factory” and “Style Factory.”

She has won dozens of awards during her career, including five Canadian Screen Awards, one Critic’s Choice Real TV Award and two Primetime Emmy nominations.

“Kim is joining us for her next adventure at the top of her game — and that’s a very impressive game indeed,” Miazga said in a statement. “She’s one of those rare creatives who can do it all. She’s a genuine leader who makes great content, but she also has the ability to inspire loyalty, respect and affection. In short, she’s a cosmic force! I’ve known Kim for over a decade and I’ve wanted to work with her from the first day we met. Now, I finally get to.”

“We’re sad to say goodbye to our friend Sean Connolly,” Miazga added. “He’s been an amazing collaborator and partner in crime for these past five years and has stood steady through all the challenges, changes and transitions that have led BGM to its present position on the global marketplace. Exciting adventures lie ahead for Sean and we look forward to continuing our creative relationship with him.”

Bondi said: “I’ve watched Marlo and her team transform BGM into one of Canada’s most exciting factual producers, with a growing international reputation for premium unscripted content. To join BGM at this point in its lifecycle and to help chart its creative course is an irresistible challenge. My time with Cineflix has been massively rewarding and has taught me a huge amount, not only about the business but about my own aspirations. I know that BGM will give me the chance to explore and expand my creative horizons — and I can’t wait to start.”