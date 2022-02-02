Peacock Shares First Look at Craig Robinson Comedy Series ‘Killing It;’ Hulu Announces ‘Life and Beth’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Peacock has shared the first look at its new upcoming comedy series “Killing It,” streaming this April.

Created by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, “Killing It” stars Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) as Craig, a man who competes in a state-sponsored python hunt in his quest to achieve the American Dream. The series co-stars Stephanie Nogueras as Craig’s ex-wife Camille, Jet Miller as his pre-teen daughter Vanessa and Rell Battle as his younger brother Isaiah. Claudia O’Doherty, Scott Macarthur and Wyatt Walter round out the cast.

“We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape,” said Goor in a statement. “We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted ‘Killing It’ to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes.”

Goor and Del Tredici executive produce “Killing It” in addition to showrunning, while Robinson executive produces alongside starring. Mo Marable will executive produce and direct the first three episodes. Mark Schulman serves as an additional executive producer.

Watch the teaser below.

DATES

All ten episodes of “Life and Beth” will premiere March 18, Hulu announced Tuesday. The series, which is created by and stars Amy Schumer, focuses on Beth (Schumer), a successful wine distributer who begins looking back at trauma from her teenage years after a sudden incident causes her to reconsider the life she’s built for herself. In addition to Schumer, the ensemble cast is led by Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker. Schumer writes, directs and executive produces the show, with Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul serving as additional executive producers. The series was produced by Endeavor Content. Hulu has also shared first look images for the show: view below.

Michael Cera and Amy Schumer in “Life and Beth” HULU

Bounce has announced that the sixth and final season of its original drama series “Saints & Sinners” will premiere April 3. The show focuses on the daily lives of members of a large Baptist church in small-town Georgia, and stars David Banner as the pastor Darryl Greene as well as Vanessa Bell Calloway as Lady Ella Johnson. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Donna Biscoe, Christian Keyes, Dawn Halfkenny, Karlie Redd, Ashani Roberts and Kaye Singleton. The series is produced in partnership with Swirl Film’s Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson, with Nigel Campbell serving as the show’s executive producer and showrunner. Bounce released a first look trailer for the upcoming final season: view below.

TRAILERS

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Cat Burglar,” a new animated project from “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker. Described as an “interactive trivia quiz,” the special stars James Adomian as the voice of Rowdy Cat, a burglar attempting to break into a museum and steal prized paintings. Using similar technology as the “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” special, viewers have to solve trivia questions to ensure Rowdy Cat evades night guard Peanut (Alan Lee). Trevor Devall also stars as the voice of the Museum Director. Brooker executive produces the project along with Annabel Jones and Mike Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth wrote the project with James Bowman. The special will premiere Feb. 22: watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOK

Starz has released first look images for its upcoming historical drama series “Becoming Elizabeth.” The series stars Alicia von Rittberg as a young Elizabeth Tudor who gets swept up into the sexual politics and scheming of the English court following the death of King Henry VII. In addition to von Rittberg, Tom Cullen plays Thomas Seymour, with the cast being rounded out by Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Bella Ramsey, Oliver Zetterström, John Heffernan, Jamie Blackley, Jacob Avery, Alexandra Gilbreath, Leo Bill, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen and Olivier Huband. View the first look images below.

Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour in “Becoming Elizabeth” Nick Briggs/Starz

Alicia von Rittberg as Elizabeth I in “Becoming Elizabeth” Nick Briggs/Starz

CASTING

Starz has announced the addition of two new cast members to season two of its critically-acclaimed drama series “P-Valley.” Psalms Salazar has joined as a series regular, playing “Whisper, an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths.” Gail Bean (“Snowfall”) will be portraying Roulette, “a feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name,” in a recurring capacity. The series, which focuses on the staff of a Mississippi strip club The Pynk, stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Tyler Lepley and Skyler Joy. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, and executive produced by Dante Di Lorento and Katori Hall. Hall adapted the series from her play “Pussy Valley” and serves as the showrunner.

Fox announced that Arielle Kebbel (“Vampire Diaries”) has joined the cast of “9-1-1” in a major recurring role. Kebbel will play “Lucy Donato,” a LAFD firefighter working at a rival firehouse, and she will make her first appearance on the show during its spring premiere, on March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Kebbel is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

DEALS

AXS TV has acquired all 10 seasons of reality series “Wahlburgers,” starring Paul, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, and will air the series every Sunday for four hours, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., beginning Feb. 27. The series originally ran on A&E from 2014-2019, and goes behind the scenes of chef Paul Wahlberg’s burger empire with the help of his brothers Mark and Donnie and their mother, Alma. Wahlburgers was produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg are executive producers. Executive producers for 44 Blue Productions are Rasha Drachkovitch, David Hale and Sara Quick. Executive producer for A&E is Devon Graham Hammonds.

LATE NIGHT

Andy Cohen, Slash and Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, while Maluma, Julia Garner and Kamasi Washington guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Tim McGraw and Martha Stewart, and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Charlie Day and Sam Richardson.