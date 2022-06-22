‘Killing It’ Starring Craig Robinson Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

“Killing It” has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, Variety has learned.

Series star Craig Robinson will return for the second season, with the first season having launched back in April. The first season consisted of 10 episodes. The series hails from Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who will return for Season 2 as co-showrunners and executive producers.

“We knew we had a rare gem with ‘Killing It’ and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

Robinson stars in the series as Craig, a perennial underdog in pursuit of the American Dream. To that end, he decides to enter a snake hunting competition in Florida to win $20,000. Along with Robinson, the series stars Rell Battle, Claudia O’Doherty, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock,” Goor and Tredici said. “‘Snake-based economic satire’ isn’t exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can’t wait to make more!”

Along with Goor and Tredici, Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable serve as executive producers on “Killing It.” Marable also directed the first three episodes. Universal Television is the studio.

“At its heart, ‘Killing’ It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another…because there are a lot of snakes out there!” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that’s what makes it so special. We’re excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two.”