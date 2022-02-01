‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Trailer: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Come Face-to-Face One Last Time

The cat and mouse games are coming to an end.

BBC America has released the official trailer for the fourth season of “Killing Eve.” The spy thriller is set to return with its final season on Feb. 27.

“Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, an MI5 analyst who is recruited by MI6 head Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) to track an international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and her handler Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia). But when Eve and Villanelle develop a mutual obsession with each other, both of their missions quickly spiral out of control.

In the new trailer, Villanelle is in therapy attempting to recover her humanity, while Carolyn gives Eve a new assignment, putting them on a collision course to encounter one another again.

“If you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have come here,” Eve tells Villanelle during a tense meeting. “If you’d changed, you wouldn’t have led me,” Villanelle replies.

Every season of “Killing Eve” features a new head writer. For the upcoming season, Laura Neal (“Sex Education”) leads the writing team, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal also serves as an executive producer for the season, along with Oh, Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci and Damon Thomas.

The fourth season of “Killing Eve” will debut simultaneously on BBC America and AMC Plus. Following the premiere, AMC Plus subscribers will be able to watch the episodes one week in advance of the linear premiere, except for the finale, which will air concurrently. AMC will also broadcast an encore presentation of the show every Monday starting Feb. 28.

Watch the full trailer below.