‘Kids Baking Championship’ Renewed for Season 11 at Food Network With New Entrepreneurship Twist (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kids Baking Championship” will return to Food Network for its 11th season. Premiering on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m., the season features a new twist, testing the children’s business savvy as well as their baking skills.

Throughout a ten-week competition hosted and judged by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman, 12 young contestants will create the latest dessert trends and most popular sweets in business-oriented challenges from as logo cakes to market trend cupcakes, viral mashup desserts and power lunch dessert imposters. For example, in the premiere episode, the contestants learn about the importance of first impressions and use the psychology of color to reflect the most important aspects of their businesses within their desserts. In the finale, the three bakers remaining must make a commercial pitching why they should be hired to make someone’s birthday cake, with the winning commercial earning an advantage in the last competition. One winner will earn a grand prize including a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

“The entrepreneurial kid bakers on the new season of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ are the most impressive batch of contestants yet! They might be young, but their abilities and business minds far surpass their age,” said Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Viewers will be amazed at their creativity and aptitude as they tackle each challenge.”

Season 11 competitors include Logan Brod (age 12; New York, N.Y.), Jason Chan (age 12; Boston, Mass.), Naiel Chaudry (age 12; Los Altos, Calif.), Toby Hyun (age 11; Dallas, Texas), Sohan Jhaveri (age 13; Denver, Colo.), Genevieve Kashat (age 11; Detroit, Mich.), Ozan Kopelman (age 13; New York, N.Y.), Nash Roe (age 13; Clive, Ind.), Foster Smith (age 11; Norfolk, Va.), Alissa Telusca (age 12; Naples, Fla.), Peyton Waldrep (age 10; Baton Rouge, La.), and Naho Yanagai (age 13; Morgan Hill, Calif.).