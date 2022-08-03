The Kid Mero Explains ‘Desus & Mero’ Split and Why the Show Ended: ‘It Was a Strategy’ We ‘All Agreed On’

Joel Martinez, best known as The Kid Mero, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Basic!” podcast and broke his silence on ending his longtime partnership with Desus Nice (real name Daniel Baker). The two gained popularity with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, which launched in 2015, and then became late-night staples with their Showtime series “Desus & Mero.” Fans were shocked when the network announced last month that “Desus & Mero” was abruptly ending after four seasons.

“Desus and I had discussed pursuing separate interests over a year prior to the show coming to an end and that conversation solidified us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independent of one another,” Mero said on the podcast. “As far back as June of last year we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals.”

Mero acknowledged that going solo was a hard decision to make and “the intent was to go our separate ways in a way that is supportive of each other,” adding, “It’s not like I’m breaking up with my girlfriend on the phone. It was a strategy and one that we all agreed on.”

“At the end of the day, things wind up and wind down and when things are winding down you got to recognize that they are winding down and not supermax Patrick Ewing when he has two [knee pads] and his career is coming to a close,” he concluded.

Fans speculated that “Desus & Mero” ended because of a riff between the co-hosts, but Mero maintained that both men were seeking business opportunities as individuals long before the show’s ending. A Showtime spokesperson said last month that “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” which is why the talk show is not returning for a fifth season.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” Showtime’s statement continued. “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

“Desus & Mero” originated as a late-night series on Viceland in late 2016 before moving to Showtime and becoming the premium cabler’s first-ever late-night show. When “Desus & Mero” first launched on Showtime, the show aired once a week before expanding to two nights a week. For Season 4, they had returned to a once-a-week format.