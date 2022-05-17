Kevin Feige Wows Advertisers at Disney Upfront With Big Teases for Marvel’s Disney+ Projects

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige came out to excite the crowd at Disney’s Tuesday upfront presentation to advertisers in New York City.

Among the MCU treats Feige brought were the trailer and premiere date for Tatiana Maslany’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and revealing that “Loki” Season 2 will be going into production in the coming weeks, with its entire cast returning. Feige didn’t do it all alone, welcoming both Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson, on stage to tease “Secret Invasion” and Maslany out to introduce the “She-Hulk” promo.

Additionally, Feige revealed that “Loki” is the most-viewed Marvel Studios series on Disney+ — so far.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series, which will debut Aug. 17, features Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

