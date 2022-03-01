Kevin Costner Strikes Deal for Yellowstone Docuseries on Fox Nation

Actor Kevin Costner will host and narrate a four-part documentary series for the Fox Nation streaming-video outlet commemorating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park in 2022.

“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” will launch in the fourth quarter of this year and will, over the course of four one-hour episodes, examine the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park. The series is developed by Costner’s Territory Films along with Warm Springs Productions. Episodes are expected to be released consecutively on Fox Nation throughout its debut week. Rod Lake, a partner in Territory Films, will executive produce as will Marc Pierce for Warm Springs Productions.

“’Yellowstone One-Fifty’ exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation.

Fox Nation is part of Fox News Media, which is, like many other outlets focused on news and non-fiction programming, putting increased focus on reaching consumers via broadband streaming. Fox Nation has stood part by broadening beyond the conservative-leaning programming of Fox News Channel and developing a library of lifestyle programming that includes Paula Deen on cooking, Nancy Grace on true crime stories, and a series of movies.

Costner has starred in films including “Dances With Wolves,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Untouchables,” and “Bull Durham.” He has gained notice recently for his work on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” which marks his first regular television role.