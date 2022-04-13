First Look at DC Comics 2022 Pride Issue Includes Stories From Nicole Maines, Kevin Conroy and More

This year, DC Comics is celebrating Pride Month with a bang.

On May 31, the company will launch “DC Pride 2022,” a 104-page anthology comic featuring stories from LGBTQ creators and focusing on queer characters from the DC universe. The comic will open with an introduction from Nicole Maines, the transgender rights activist and actor who portrayed Nia Nal on “Supergirl” in 2018, becoming the first trans actor to play a superhero on television. The issue is also slated to feature a teaser for a future project from DC involving Maines.

Among the many exciting projects comes the story “Finding Batman,” which is written by Kevin Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar. Although the information about the story remains limited, “Finding Batman” is described as a “personal story” from Conroy, who is well-known for voicing Batman in various animated properties, starting with the critically acclaimed “Batman: The Animated Series,” which celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this year. Conroy, often considered by many to be the definitive voice of Batman, is also the only openly gay actor to portray the character, and one of the first openly gay actors to portray a superhero.

View the full list of “DC Pride 2022” stories below:

“Super Pride” by Devin Grayson, Nick Robles, Triona Farrell and Aditya Bidikar

“Confessions” by Stephanie Williams, Meghan Hetrick, Marissa Louise and Ariana Maher

“Special Delivery” by Travis Moore, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher

“Are You Ready for This?” by Danny Lore & Ivan Cohen, Brittney Williams, Enrica Eren Angiolini and Ariana Maher

“A World Kept Just For Me” by Alyssa Wong, W. Scott Forbes and Ariana Maher

“The Gumshoe in Green” by Tini Howard, Evan Cagle and Lucas Gattoni

“Think of Me” by Ted Brandt & Ro Stein and Frank Cvetkovic

“Public Display of the Electromagnetic Spectrum” by Greg Lockard, Giulio Macaione and Aditya Bidikar

“The Hunt” by Dani Fernandez, Zoe Thorogood, Jeremy Lawson and Aditya Bidikar

“Bat’s in the Cradle” by Stephanie Philips, Samantha Dodge, Marissa Louise and Lucas Gattoni

“Up at Bat” by Jadzia Axelrod, Lynne Yoshii, Tamra Bonvillain and Ariana Maher

“Finding Batman,” by Kevin Conroy with art by J.Bone and Aditya Bidikar

“DC Pride 2022” will be available on digital platforms and in comic stores on May 31. The comic can be preordered from comic shops through May 31. View the full wraparound variant cover, with art from Joshua “Sway” Swaby, below.

Foil variant cover by Jen Bartel. Courtesy of DC

Cover by Phil Jimenez & Arif Prianto. Courtesy of DC

DC Pride 2022 wraparound variant cover by Joshua ‘Sway’ Swaby. Courtesy of DC

