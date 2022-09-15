Kevin Bray Signs First-Look Deal with FX Productions

Kevin Bray has inked a first-look deal with FX Productions. As part of the agreement, Bray will be developing new content for FX.

The deal further expands Bray’s relationship with FX. Bray directed three episodes of FX’s “The Patient” as well as several episodes of “The Americans” and “Snowfall.” In partnership with Color Force, Bray will also executive produce and direct on “The Sterling Affairs,” FX’s limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill and Jacki Weaver.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with Kevin on some of FX’s most acclaimed series and he’s a gifted artist with the skills to create series of his own,” said Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming. “Kevin’s a wildly accomplished director and producer whose latest work on ‘The Patient’ is among his best and will be on display in ‘The Sterling Affairs’ and the projects he develops in the future for FX.”

“I’m beyond excited about continuing my relationship with FX,” said Bray. “Directing ‘The Americans,’ ‘Snowfall,’ ‘The Patient’ and most recently the pilot of ‘The Sterling Affairs’ has really boosted my enthusiasm and confidence in their ability to be incredible partners. Let’s face it, FX makes some of the best shows out there. I can’t wait to continue to collaborate with John, Nick, Gina and Kate on finding the next great FX project.”

Bray earned his start in the industry as a music video director and quickly made the transition to feature films and TV. In addition to his work with the studio, Bray has directed a multitude of episodic television and pilot projects such as “Suits,” Freeform’s “Grown–ish” and “Unprisoned” for Hulu.

His other notable directing credits include multi-season episodes of “Insecure,” “Black-ish” and “The Morning Show.”

Bray is represented by CAA, 3 Arts, and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.