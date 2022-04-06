Kelsey Grammer Readies Launch of Fox Nation American History Docuseries

Streaming-video outlet Fox Nation will launch “Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America,” a multi-part documentary series that takes viewers inside eight key U.S. battles led by the popular star of series like “Frasier” and “Cheers.”

During the series, Grammer will examine the strategies and inner workings of such landmark skirmishes as the Battle of Bunker Hill during the American Revolution, the fight for the Alamo and the First Battle of Bull Run during the Civil War. Grammer will conclude the series with a spotlight on the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

“Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform with ‘Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America,'” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a prepared statement. “His affinity for our nation’s history and charismatic delivery will provide Fox Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

The announcement comes a few weeks after Fox Nation revealed a new four-part documentary series hosted by actor Kevin Costner commemorating Yellowstone National Park. The new Grammer series is produced by Warm Springs Productions, which is also involved with the Costner series, in association with Grammer’s own Grammnet NH Productions, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon Executive Producing alongside Warm Springs’ Marc Pierce and Chris Richardson.

“I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country,” Grammer said in a statement.

Grammnet NH Productions has produced series including NBC’s “Medium,” CW’s “Girlfriends,” Hulu’s “Light as a Feather,” Starz’ “Boss” for Starz, the recent Amazon docuseries “Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip-Hop Comedy,” and the new hit “The Game” on Paramount Plus, among other series.

Fox Nation is part of Fox News Media, which is, like many other outlets focused on news and non-fiction programming, putting increased focus on reaching consumers via broadband streaming. Fox Nation has stood part by broadening beyond the conservative-leaning programming of Fox News Channel and developing a library of lifestyle programming that includes Paula Deen on cooking, Nancy Grace on true crime stories, and a series of movies.