‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025

“The Kelly Clarkson” show will now air through at least 2025.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has sold two additional seasons of the daytime talk show hosted by the award-winning singer, songwriter, and inaugural “American Idol” winner to NBC Owned Television Stations.

“Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News. “With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we’ll continue to build on the show’s success and legacy.”

The hour-long show is currently in its fourth season. It airs in 211 local markets across the country. Alex Duda is executive producer and showrunner with Clarkson also executive producing. Per NBCUniversal, the series is averaging 1.3 million viewers per episode at this point in the 2022-2023 season.

“As the fourth season reaches new heights of critical acclaim and viewership, Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show,” said Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local. “‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we’re enthusiastic about its continued longevity.”

To date, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards and two Gracie Awards for best talk show–entertainment. Duda also won a Gracie for best showrunner.