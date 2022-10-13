Keke Palmer’s New Digital Channel KeyTV Gets Launch Date (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, singer and host Keke Palmer is prepping the launch of her digital network KeyTV, which aims to spotlight a new generation of creators. Variety has learned exclusively the channel will launch on Nov. 3.

Palmer had roles in two box office hits in 2022 — voicing space ranger Izzy Hawthorne in Pixar’s “Lightyear” and playing alien chasing sister in Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” receiving standout notices from critics and audiences. Universal Pictures will campaign her performance for best supporting actress consideration this awards season. She also hosts NBC’s game show revival of “Password,” from executive producer Jimmy Fallon, and provides a voice for “Big Mouth” and its spinoff, “Human Resources.”

KeyTV, which aims to provide an avenue for diverse creators to be highlighted on and off screen, was inspired by lessons Palmer has learned over her career.

In March 2021, Palmer signed an overall television deal with Entertainment One (eOne). Palmer has been an entertainment staple for over two decades, taking on roles in film, television, music, hosting and stage.

“All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other,” Palmer said at the time of the channel announcement. “I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

On her Instagram, she said: “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of. Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift – this is for you & for us, from me.”

Watch the new exclusive trailer for KeyTV.