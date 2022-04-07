KC Global Media Stocks up on Asian, U.S. Content for Former Sony Channels AXN, Animax, ONE

KC Global Media has assembled a selection of Korean, Japanese and U.S. content for the second quarter across its portfolio of linear channels AXN Asia, Animax, GEM and ONE.

Animax gets a second season of reality competition show, “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” season 4 of Dick Wolf’s “FBI,” season 3 of “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI International.” Continuing the crime theme, it will also play season 13 of “NCIS: Los Angeles” from May. Crime procedural series, “Unforgettable” rolls out seasons 2, 3 and 4 from April through May.

Five of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise movies also get a run on Animax, starting at Easter. They are “Mission: Impossible,” “Mission: Impossible 2,” “Mission: Impossible 3,” “Mission” Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” at the end of May.

The channel is also extending its supply of anime. “The Demon Girl Next Door,” season 2, will air in the same week as Japan from Saturday. Other titles include the second season of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon (The Second Act)” from April 19, and the volleyball series “Haikyu!!” season 3, from April 20. From May, the channel will screen “Fena: Pirate Princess” and “Sabikui Bisco.”

Bringing Japanese entertainment content to other parts of Asia, GEM will carry variety show “Who is the Real Celebrity,” romance drama, “Who Needs True Love” and horror title “The Words They Speak.” The GEM roster expands in May with season 3 of award-winning variety show, “Can I Follow You Home?” and new suspense drama, “Truth.”

Keeping up its position in Korean drama, ONE will have a first run of crime and drama series “Again My Life” from the end of April, and romantic drama series “Why Her” from late June.

KC Global was established by former Sony Television executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien. In mid-2020 they bought the Asian operations of the channels that they previously operated under the studio umbrella.