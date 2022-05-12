‘This Is Us’ Writer Kay Oyegun’s ABC Pilot Adds Five to Cast

ABC’s untitled drama pilot from “This Is Us” and “Queen Sugar” writer Kay Oyegun has cast Sendhil Ramamurthy, Johnny Simmons, Rachel Hilson, Demitrius Grosse and Rahnuma Panthaky.

The pilot follows five therapists at the Mindful Insight Therapy Group in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own. Ellen Roman, the owner of the practice and a brilliant therapist, has her life shockingly turned upside down when she begins working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier.

Ramamurthy will play Amit, a big-hearted and well-respected relationship therapist. Amit and his wife Sonali are known for their very successful Dara Method for helping rescue marriages. Amit can read his wife just by sitting next to her and believes that they are perfectly in sync with each other both in and out of the office.

Ramamurthy has appeared in “Never Have I Ever,” “New Amsterdam” and “Heroes.” Up next, he stars in Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s film “Lovers. He is repped by the Gersh Agency, Anonymous Content, Carlos Goodman/Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Simmons plays Clay, a charming and confident (perhaps overly-so) military veteran and therapist. He has the quick, agile humor to be Ellen’s favorite verbal sparring partner and is the kind of guy you want hate a little but just can’t. Much of Clay’s charm and bluster is a shield under which he hides the wounds and demons he struggles to keep at bay.

He is repped by MGMT. Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber, & Dern, LLC.

Hilson plays Naomi Josef, a smart and fresh-faced, smart and enthusiastic idealist who leads with her heart and radiates warmth. She joins the practice as a recent graduate. Naomi worships Ellen and has deeply-held religious beliefs, which she uses to guide her as she tries to navigate her way into the real world.

Hilson currently stars in Adam McKay’s “Winning Time” on HBO. Her other credits include “Love, Victor,” “American Horror Story: Double Feature” and “This Is Us.” She is repped by Neon Kite, CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher

Demitrius Grosse plays detective Theodore Ghanem, who is described as “blue-collar Chicago handsome,” cocky and rough around the edges. Once you get to know him, he’s a good guy with solid principles, but he definitely isn’t opposed to bending the law when it’s necessary.

Grosse’s credits include “Heart of a Lion,” “Cabinet of Curiosities,” “Boon” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” He is repped by Link, Gersh, and Fox Rothschild.

Panthaky plays Sonali, an intuitive and impeccably put-together relationship therapist. Though she and Amit seem like a perfect couple, she has some unvoiced concerns about their marriage.

Panthaky has appeared in “NCIS,” NCIS: LA,” “All Rise,” “Scandal” and “Modern Family.” She is repped by Vanguard Management Group and The Characters Talent Agency.

Ogeyun writes and executive produces the pilot. 20th Television is the studio.