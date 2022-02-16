Katie Phang Joins MSNBC’s Weekend, Streaming Lineups

Katie Phang, who has been a legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, will launch a new show on MSNBC’s weekend schedule as well as on MSNBC”s streaming counterpart on the Peacock streaming-video hub, in the latest addition of an opinion program to the cable-news outlet’s lineup.

Starting April 9, Phang will host MSNBC’s 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. slot on Saturdays and Sundays, and will also launch a live show on “The Choice from MSNBC” on Peacock on Thursdays and Fridays between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Both programs will broadcast from Miami’s Telemundo Center.

Phang has contributed as an analyst to MSNBC and NBC News since 2017. She is a trial attorney and founding partner of a minority and women-owned law firm who also serves as an adjunct professor at University of Miami School of Law.

Executives hope to put her at the helm of a show that explore race, law, and politics, among other topics. The show is expected to feature interviews with newsmakers.

MSNBC has tinkered frequently with its weekend schedule, which often falls behind both Fox News Channel and CNN in attracting audiences between the ages of 25 and 54 — the demographic most coveted by advertisers in news programs. Indeed, Phang will replace an hour anchored by Kendis Gibson that was previously devoted to news coverage and has, in recent weeks, been filled with repeats of opinion programs from “The Choice.” MSNBC is expected to trim back news coverage further on weekends when it adds Symone Sanders, the former adviser to the Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns, to its weekend lineup in weeks to come,

Phang also joins a new generation of MSNBC personalities who are tackling hybrid jobs that seek to court audiences across screens. Both Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin anchor both weekend shows and streaming programs.