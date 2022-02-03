Katie Nolan Vaults to NBC Sports for Winter Olympics Duties

Katie Nolan, the sportscaster who has made a name for herself in the world of digital content, is taking her talents to NBC Sports.

Nolan is joining the NBC Olympics team, and is expected to create daily short-form content, which will be distributed across both traditional and digital platforms.

“We are excited to welcome Katie to Team NBC Olympics, where her unique storytelling ability will be utilized across multiple platforms,” said Rebecca Chatman, vice president and coordinating producer for NBC Olympics, in a prepared statement. Nolan left ESPN in September.

“I always dreamed I’d go to the Olympics one day,” Nolan said in a statement. “Technically in the dream I was winning gold for Team USA, but I’m thrilled at the chance to win one with Team NBC Olympics. We get medals for this, right?”

With Nolan’s hire, NBC Sports is showing increasing interest in the talents of some of standout ESPN personnel. Maria Taylor, the former ESPN up-and-comer who left the Disney-backed sports giant after a controversial episode involving remarks made by former colleague Rachel Nichols, joined NBC Sports in July for an on air role during “Football Night in America” and other duties.

Nolan has gained traction for her work in digital media. In addition to hosting her own digital series on ESPN Plus, “Always Late With Katie Nolan,” she also led a podcast, “Sports? With Katie Nolan” and co-hosted a version of “SportsCenter” on Snapchat. She also took part in some of ESPN’s recent programming experiments aimed at luring younger viewers. In 2019, she held forth with several other analysts during a stream-cast of Game 2 of that year’s NBA Finals. Nolan and crew were superimposed at the bottom of the screen while the game played above them, along with pop-up graphics that included emoji and pieces of data. She was previously a host at Fox Sports 1, where she led the program “Garbage Time With Katie Nolan,” and was one of the original hosts on “Crowd Goes Wild,” alongside Regis Philbin