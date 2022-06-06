Kathryn Hahn to Star in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Series at Hulu, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon Producing

Hulu has ordered a series adaptation of “Tiny Beautiful Things” starring Kathryn Hahn, with Liz Tigelaar writing and Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon executive producing.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, the half-hour series is about a woman (Hahn) who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart.

“As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it,” said · Said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’re excited to work with Liz, Kathryn, and Cheryl to tell this story, and to reunite with Reese, Liz, and our partners at ABC Signature following our incredible collaboration on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’”

Tigelaar is adapting the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Hahn will executive produce in addition to starring. Strayed is also an executive producer on the series. Witherspoon executive produces via Hello Sunshine along with Lauren Neustadter. Dern and Jayme Lemons executive produce under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Stacey Silverman will executive produce for Tigelaar’s Best Day Ever. ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine are the studios for the series. Best Day Ever is under an overall deal with ABC Signature.

This is not the first time “Tiny Beautiful Things” has been adapted for another medium. It was previously adapted into a stage show written by and starring Nia Vardalos.

“It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed — a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life — and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series,” Tigelaar said. “Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does — and this show is no different. I’m so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability. A huge thank you to Peter, Dana, Craig and Jonnie and everyone at ABC Signature and Hulu. This project feels like coming home.”

This is the latest TV starring role Hahn has lined up lately. Variety exclusively reported that Hahn would lead a “WandaVision” spinoff at Disney+, reprising the role of Agatha Harkness. Hahn picked up an Emmy nomination in the best supporting actress in a limited series category for her work on “WandaVision.” Her other recent projects include the Apple series “The Shrink Next Door.” She is next set to be seen in the Rian Johnson feature “Knives Out 2.” Along with “WandaVision,” she previously earned an Emmy nomination for her time on Amazon’s “Transparent.”

She is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Management & Media, Narrative and Schreck Rose Dapello.

The series reunites Tigelaar and Witherspoon after the two collaborated on the Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere,” which was produced by ABC Signature. Witherspoon, Dern, and Strayed previously worked together on the film “Wild,” based on Strayed’s memoir with Witherspoon and Dern starring.

Tigelaar and Best Day Ever are repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine are repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Dern and Jaywalker Pictures are repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Strayed is represented by Smiley Management.