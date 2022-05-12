NBCUniversal Vet Katherine Nelson Named Disney Branded Television’s VP of Corporate Communications

NBCUniversal communications vet Katherine Nelson has joined Disney Branded Television in the newly-created role of vice president of corporate communications.

In this position, Nelson will be responsible for overall communications strategy in support of the organization’s business and executive team as they ramp up the volume of programming that they create, produce and market for Disney+ and linear networks Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

Based in Burbank, California, Nelson will have a focus on communications that drive the business and build Disney Branded Television’s brand reputation. She will be responsible for leading both external and internal communications for the organization, driving alignment and integrated messaging around strategy, business operations, brand development and internal culture.

Nelson will report to both Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, and Charissa Gilmore, who is newly-promoted to senior vice president of corporate communications at Disney General Entertainment.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and Katherine is known throughout the industry as a master communicator,” Davis said in a statement Thursday. “As we build upon our legacy of success and broaden our scope to connect with kids and families around the globe, I’m delighted to welcome Katherine to the Disney Branded Television team.”

“When we created this new role, I asked colleagues in the industry and press for recommendations, and Katherine’s name was brought up time and again with great enthusiasm,” said Gilmore. “She is an exceptional communications executive whose instinct and approach have earned her a well-deserved reputation as strategic, collaborative, creative and extremely effective. I’m excited she’s joining the incredible Disney Branded team at a time they are expanding their programming to streaming.”

In March 2021, Nelson exited her role as group senior vice president of communications at NBCUniversal, where she oversaw corporate communications, publicity, talent relations, events and awards for cable networks USA Network and SYFY, as well as the Universal Content Productions (UCP) studio.

“I’ve had the privilege of working for incredible brands throughout my career, but none as iconic and storied as Disney,” Nelson said. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help tell the story of this beloved brand, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Ayo, Charissa and everyone at Disney Branded Television to shape the future of kids and family programming for generations to come.”

Nelson joined NBCUniversal in 2013 as senior vice president of communications for Esquire Network, where she helped launch the joint venture with Hearst Corporation. Prior to her tenure at NBCU, Nelson was vice president of marketing and communications at SpaceX, and before that role, Nelson spent more than 20 years at Discovery Communications.

After leaving NBCU last year, Nelson formed The Katherine Nelson Group, a boutique communications agency whose clients ranged from startups to global brands across multiple sectors, including entertainment, tech and nonprofit.