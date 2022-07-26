Kate Winslet to Lead HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace,’ Stephen Frears to Direct

Kate Winslet is set to lead her fourth HBO limited series, with the premium cabler ordering the drama “The Palace.”

Winslet will star in the series, which tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Winslet will executive produce the series in addition to starring. Will Tracy created the show and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Stephen Frears is attached to direct and executive produce, with Frank Rich also executive producing. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe will also write for the show.

“We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on ‘The Palace,'” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who – remarkably – have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”

It was announced in June that Winslet is also attached to star in the HBO limited series “The Trust,” based on the novel of the same name by Hernan Diaz. Prior to that, she starred in the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series. She had previously won in the same category in 2011 for the HBO limited series “Mildred Pierce.” Winslet is also known for her seven Oscar nominations, including those for films like “Titanic,” “Iris,” and “Little Children.” She won the Oscar for best actress for her work in the film “The Reader” in 2009.

Frears is a two-time Academy Award nominee, both in the best director category. He was first nominated in 1991 for “The Grifters” and again in 2007 for “The Queen.” He has also directed films like “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Philomena,” and “Dangerous Liaisons.”

Tracy is known for being a writer and executive producer on HBO’s hit drama series “Succession,” where he was part of the show’s producing team when it won the best drama series Emmy in 2020. His other credits include “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Onion News Network,” winning three other Emmys for his work on the former show.

